Cristiano Ronaldo y Mr. Beast se unen en una colaboración que promete romper récords digitales

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr applauds during the AFC Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Al Fayha and Al Nassr at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on February 14, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

(Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)