Detienen a piloto de la Fórmula 1 en el aeropuerto de Las Vegas

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB and Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB unveil the special edition livery of their car during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

(Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)