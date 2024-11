América confirma: Águilas y Diablos Rojos chocarán en el Ciudad de los Deportes

América vs. Toluca

Cristian Borja (L) of America fights for the ball with Luan Garcia (R) of Toluca during the 17th round match between Toluca and America as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Apertura 2024 at Nemesio Diez Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico.

(David Leah/David Leah)