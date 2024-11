¡Escándalo! World Aquatics expulsa a la Federación Mexicana de Natación por corrupción

Natación México

XI AN, CHINA - APRIL 19: Viviana Del Angel Peniche and Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico compete in the Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Final during the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 at Xi'an Aoti Aquatic Centre on April 19, 2024 in Xi An, China. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

