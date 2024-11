En la misma mesa que Messi y CR7, Robert Lewandowski alcanza los 100 goles en Champions League

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty, with teammate Marc Casado, during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between FC Barcelona and Stade Brestois 29 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 26, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

(Alex Caparros/Getty Images)