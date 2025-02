Acosador hostiga a tenista en pleno partido - Video

Emma Radunacu

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

(Francois Nel/Getty Images)