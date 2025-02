Rodrigo Pacheco, la estrella mexicana que asciende en el Abierto Mexicano de Tenis 2025

Rodrigo Pacheco

ACAPULCO, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Rodrigo Pacheco of Mexico plays a forehand against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during Day 2 of the Telcel ATP 500 Mexican Open 2025 at Arena GNP Seguros on February 25, 2025 in Acapulco, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

(Hector Vivas/Getty Images)