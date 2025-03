¡Brutal agresión en la FA Cup! Portero del Millwall manda al hospital a delantero del Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Millwall - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Casper de Norre, Jake Cooper, Japhet Tanganga and Camiel Neghli of Millwall react as Match Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Liam Roberts of Millwall (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)