¿Y ‘Checo’ Pérez? F1 revela quiénes son los 20 mejores pilotos de la historia

Michael Schumacher y Fernando Alonso

YEONGAM-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Michael Schumacher of Germany and Mercedes GP and Felipe Massa of Brazil and Ferrari walk to the drivers briefing following practice for the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit on October 11, 2012 in Yeongam-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

(Clive Rose/Getty Images)