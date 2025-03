¿Cómo murió Maradona? Tribunal revela nuevos detalles del fallecimiento

Argentina Maradona Trial

Fans of the late soccer star Diego Maradona hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)