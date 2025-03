¿De qué murió George Foreman, el titán del boxeo?

George Foreman Gives London A Grilling

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 20: Former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman demonstrates how to cook healthy food on his trademark grill on October 20, 2006 in London, England. He is in London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his iconic brand and to officially launch a new fundraising partnership between George Foreman Grills and the British Heart Foundation - with the aim of raising GBP300,000 for the charity. (Photo by Jeremy O'Donnell/Getty Images)

(Jeremy O'Donnell/Getty Images)