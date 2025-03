¿Regresa Sergio Checo Pérez a Red Bull? Confirman despido de Liam Lawson

Yuki Tsunoda

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 27: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls walks in the Paddock during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 27, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

(Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)