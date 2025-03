¿Juan Soto robará reflectores con los New York Mets? Los expertos opinan

St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a spring training game at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 28, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(Rich Storry/Getty Images)