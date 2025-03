“Me dolió no estar en la Selección porque yo fui parte fundamental del camino”: Jorge Sánchez

Jorge Sánchez

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Jorge Sanchez of Cruz Azul controls the ball during the 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Queretaro as part of the Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on February 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

(Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)