Fórmula 1: ¿Dónde y cuándo ver el debut de Yuki Tsunoda con Red Bull en el GP de Japón?

Yuki Tsunoda

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 02: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing pose for a photo during an Oracle Red Bull Racing Show Run on April 02, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing)

(Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull)