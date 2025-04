El ‘Zar del hielo’ derrumba el récord de goles de Gretzky para convertirse en leyenda de la NHL

Alex Ovechkin

ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals speaks during the celebration of his 895th career goal during the second period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 06, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Ovechkin's goal passes Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals to become the NHL all-time goal-scoring leader. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)