Acusan de agresión sexual durante una fiesta del equipo a futbolista estrella en Barcelona

Alvaro Aguado

ELCHE, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Jose Angel Carmona of Elche CF battles for possession with Alvaro Aguado of Real Valladolid CF during the LaLiga Santander match between Elche CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on March 11, 2023 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

(Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)