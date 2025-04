¡Histórico! Recortan cupos del futbol masculino para darle lugar al femenino en LA 2028

Brazil v United States: Gold Medal Match: Women's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: General view inside the stadium prior to the Women's Gold Medal match between Brazil and United States of America during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

(Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)