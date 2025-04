Tom Brady y su equipo hacen historia en Inglaterra: “¡Y aún no hemos terminado!”:

Peterborough United FC v Birmingham City FC - Sky Bet League One

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Alfie May of Birmingham City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United FC and Birmingham City FC at Weston Homes Stadium on April 08, 2025 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

