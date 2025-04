Santi Giménez y su Milan ya tienen rival para la final de Coppa Italia: ¿Cuándo contra quién será?

Santiago Gimenez

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Joao Felix of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mate Santiago Gimenez after scoring his team's third goal during the Coppa Italia, Quarter Final match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

(Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)