Inicia la liguilla con un juego entre titanes, ¿dónde y cuándo ver el Monterrey vs. Toluca?

Monterrey vs Pumas

German Berterame scores his goal 1-0 of Monterrey to Alex Padilla of Pumas during the Play-In round match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Clausura 2025 at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on May 04, 2025 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

(Gustavo Valdez/Gustavo Valdez)