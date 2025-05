Dueño de León confirma que cumplirán con mandamientos de FIFA: “Vamos a vender”

Leon v Cruz Azul - Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX

LEON, MEXICO - MAY 08: Ivan Moreno of Leon celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the quarterfinals first leg match between Leon and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX at Leon Stadium on May 08, 2025 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

(Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)