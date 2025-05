Adiós de una leyenda, una de las máximas figuras del futbol decidió colgar las botas

Thomas Muller

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 10: Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich blows a kiss to the fans, as he leaves the pitch on his final home game for the team during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Allianz Arena on May 10, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

