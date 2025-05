Jugadora del América sufre extraño accidente durante la final vs Pachuca

América vs Pachuca Femenil

Myra Delgadillo (L) of Pachuca fights for the ball with Nicolette Hernandez (R) of America during the Great-Final first leg match between Pachuca and America as part of the Torneo Clausura 2025, Liga MX Femenil at Hidalgo Stadium on May 09, 2025 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.

(Emmanuel Martinez/Emmanuel Martinez)