Figura de las Chivas viaja a Europa para reportar con nuevo equipo en los Países Bajos

Mateo Chávez

Jorge Sanchez (L) of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Mateo Chavez (R) of Guadalajara during the 13th round match between Guadalajara and Cruz Azul as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Clausura 2025 at Jalisco Stadium, on March 29, 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

(Luis Fernando Toris/Luis Fernando Toris)