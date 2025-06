Cruz Azul inicia negociaciones por Jose Paradela con millonaria oferta

Jose Antonio Paradela

Jose Antonio Paradela celebrates his goal 1-2 of Necaxa during the 16th round match between FC Juarez and Necaxa as part of the Liga BBVA MX, Torneo Clausura 2025 at Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, on April 15, 2025 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

(Christian Torres Chavez/Christian Torres Chavez)