¿Cuál es el recorrido secreto y las medidas de seguridad de la Copa del Mundo FIFA?

Copa del Mundo

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Former Spanish international Carles Puyol and model Gisele Bundchen present the World Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton case prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)