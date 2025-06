Daniel Suárez gana la Nascar Xfinity en México, remontada histórica desde la última posición

Daniel Suárez

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #9 Quaker State Chevrolet, celebrates with his wife, Julia Piquet after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 14, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

