¿Nueva jersey? Filtran la posible camiseta del Cruz azul para el Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Jose Rivero celebrates his goal 1-0 with Carlos Rotondi of Cruz Azul during the final leg match between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)