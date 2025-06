Silencio en las gradas, el Tri sin grupos de animación ante República Dominicana

Panama v Mexico: Final - CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Raúl Jiménez (C) #9 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring their team's second goal against Panama during the second half of the CONCACAF Nations League final match at SoFi Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)