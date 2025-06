Pugilista mexicano, del “Canelo Team”, enfrenta una dura situación tras confirmarse doping

Canelo Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Canelo Alvarez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso look on during a news conference to preview his super middleweight fight against Jaime Munguia at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)