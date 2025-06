El futuro llegó a la NBA con cinco talentos en el Draft 2025 que redefinirán la liga

VJ Edgecombe

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 23: VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears jogs across the court in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lenovo Center on March 23, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)