Real Oviedo se reforzará con una de las figuras de Pachuca en su regreso LaLiga

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Pachuca vs Columbus - Final

Salomon Rondon celebrates his goal 1-0 of Pachuca during the final leg match between Pachuca and Columbus Crew as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024, at Hidalgo Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.

(Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)