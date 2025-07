Infantino-Trump: ¿Una alianza que amenaza el rol de México en el Mundial 2026?

Donald Trump Gianni Infantino

President Donald Trump and President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino pose with fellow FIFA officials after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House Task Force for the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Anna Moneymaker)