¡Se termina el sueño! Esta es la razón por la que América no fichará a Denis Bouanga

Denis Bouanga

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 20: Denis Bouanga #99 of LAFC reacts after missing a penalty kick during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

