EN VIVO: Sigue la entrega de los SAG Awards 2022

Los actores reconocieron a su gremio esta noche

SAW AWARDS 2022 The SAG statue on display at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Por Viviana Ortiz

Es momento de que el Sindicato de actores reconozco a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión, y en la antesala de los Óscar, llegan los SAG Awards.

La premiación que muestra lo mejor del cine y la televisión llega con su edición número 28 este* domingo 27 de febrero* desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos.

Ganadores de los SAG Awards 2022

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL

• Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

• Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

• Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

• Will Smith, “King Richard”

• Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL

• Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

• Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

• Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

• Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

• Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

• Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

• Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA

• “Belfast”

• “CODA”

• “Don’t Look Up”

• “House of Gucci”

• “King Richard”

MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA

• “No Time to Die "

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

• Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

• Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

• Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

• Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

• Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

• Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

• Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

• Brian Cox, “Succession”

• Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

• Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

• Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

• Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

• Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

• Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

• Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Sarah Snook, “Succession”

• Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

• Jean Smart, “Hacks”

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

• “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• “The Morning Show”

• “Squid Game”

• “Succession”

• “Yellowstone”

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

• “The Great”

• “Hacks”

• “The Kominsky Method”

• “Only Murders in the Building”

• “Ted Lasso”

ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA

• “Squid Game”

