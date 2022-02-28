EN VIVO: Sigue la entrega de los SAG Awards 2022

Es momento de que el Sindicato de actores reconozco a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión, y en la antesala de los Óscar, llegan los SAG Awards.
La premiación que muestra lo mejor del cine y la televisión llega con su edición número 28 este* domingo 27 de febrero* desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos.
Ganadores de los SAG Awards 2022
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
• Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
• Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”
• Will Smith, “King Richard”
• Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
• Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
• Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
• Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
• Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “Belfast”
• “CODA”
• “Don’t Look Up”
• “House of Gucci”
• “King Richard”
MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “No Time to Die "
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
• Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
• Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
• Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
• Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
• Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Brian Cox, “Succession”
• Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
• Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
• Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
• Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
• Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
• Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Sarah Snook, “Succession”
• Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Jean Smart, “Hacks”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• “The Morning Show”
• “Squid Game”
• “Succession”
• “Yellowstone”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• “The Great”
• “Hacks”
• “The Kominsky Method”
• “Only Murders in the Building”
• “Ted Lasso”
ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “Squid Game”