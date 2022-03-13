Critics Choice Awards 2022, lista de ganadores

Los Critics Choice Awards, que premia a los mejores del cine y la televisión se lleva a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo y será presentada por Taye Diggs y la comediante Nicole Byer.
La premiación estaba originalmente programada para realizarse el pasado 9 de enero. Sin embargo, en diciembre fue pospuesta debido al aumento de casos de la variante Omicron.
Ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards
Mejor Película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Mejor Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor Actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Mejor Actor/Actriz
Jude Hill – Belfast
Mejor Ensamble
Belfast
Mejor Guion Original
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Mejor Fotografía
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Mejor Diseño de producción
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
Mejor Edición
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
Mejor Vestuario
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mejor Comedia
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Mejor Película Animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Extranjera
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Canción
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Mejor Banda Sonora
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nominados en las categorías de televisión
Mejor Serie
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Actor
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Comedia
Mejor Serie
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actriz
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
