Entretenimiento

Critics Choice Awards 2022, lista de ganadores

Esta n

La cadena HBO superó a la plataforma de Netflix con 20 nominaciones sobre 18 en los premios Critics Choice Awards.

Dónde ver las series nominadas de los Critics Choice Awards Instagram @criticschoice

Por Viviana Ortiz

Los Critics Choice Awards, que premia a los mejores del cine y la televisión se lleva a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo y será presentada por Taye Diggs y la comediante Nicole Byer.

La premiación estaba originalmente programada para realizarse el pasado 9 de enero. Sin embargo, en diciembre fue pospuesta debido al aumento de casos de la variante Omicron.

Ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor Actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz

Jude Hill – Belfast

Mejor Ensamble

Belfast

Mejor Guion Original

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

Mejor Fotografía

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Mejor Diseño de producción

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

Mejor Edición

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

Mejor Vestuario

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Mejor Comedia

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película Extranjera

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Canción

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Mejor Banda Sonora

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Nominados en las categorías de televisión

Mejor Serie

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor Actor

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actriz

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Comedia

Mejor Serie

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos