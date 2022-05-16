Entretenimiento

En vivo: Conoce a los ganaodores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Se vivió una noche de música y glamour

Logo de los Billboard Music Awards 2022. / Foto: Billboard

Por Viviana Ortiz

Los Billboard Music Awards se llevaron a cabo este 15 de mayo desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.. The Weeknd es el artista que encabezaba la lista de las nominaciones, con 17; le siguió Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 categorias.

Este domingo se realizó la ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards Instagram @bbmas

Ganadores Billboard Music Awards 2022

Mejor artista

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Artista nuevo

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Mejor artista masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenino

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top dúo/grupo

BTS

Mejor artista Billboard 200

Taylor Swift

Artista top hot 100

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Las mejores artistas en streaming

Olivia Rodrigo

Top artistas en ventas

BTS

Top artista de radio

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Artista Top Billboard global 200

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor artista mundial de Billboard

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor tour

The Rolling Stones - “No filter tour”

Mejor artista de R&B

Doja Cat

Mejor artista latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Billboard 200 álbum

Adele - ‘’30′′

Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'

Drake - ‘’Certified lover boy’'

Morgan Wallen - ‘’Dangerous: the double album’'

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘’SOUR’'

Mejor álbum de R&B

Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'

Givēon - ‘’When it’s all said and done… Take time’'

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) - ‘’An evening with Silk Sonic’'

Summer Walker - ‘’Still ver it’'

The Weeknd - ‘’Dawn FM’'

Mejor álbum latino

‘’Cortavenas’' - Eslabón Armado

‘’Jose’' - J Balvin

‘’Sin miedo’' - Kali Uchis

‘’KG0516′′ - Karol G

‘’Vice versa’' - Rauw Alejandro

Top canción Hot 100

Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”

Top canción streaming

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Glass Animals - “Heat waves”

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”

Canción más vendida

BTS - “Butter”

Top canción radial

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Mejor colaboración

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Fallen Embers de Illenium

Top Billboard global 200 canción

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”

Mejor canción de Billboard global

BTS - “Butter”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”

Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”

Mejor canción de R&B

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You right”

Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”

Mejor canción dance/electrónica

Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU remix”

Farruko - “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”

Tiësto - “The business”

Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”

Mejor artista rap femenina

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor artista de rock

Glass animals

Mejor grupo country

Dan y Shay

