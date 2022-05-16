En vivo: Conoce a los ganaodores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Los Billboard Music Awards se llevaron a cabo este 15 de mayo desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.. The Weeknd es el artista que encabezaba la lista de las nominaciones, con 17; le siguió Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 categorias.
Ganadores Billboard Music Awards 2022
Mejor artista
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Mejor artista masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top dúo/grupo
BTS
HUGE CONGRATS to @BTS_twt for their THREE #BBMAs wins 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/14JO4nucMK— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 15, 2022
Mejor artista Billboard 200
Taylor Swift
Artista top hot 100
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Las mejores artistas en streaming
Olivia Rodrigo
Top artistas en ventas
BTS
Top artista de radio
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard global 200
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor tour
The Rolling Stones - “No filter tour”
Mejor artista de R&B
Doja Cat
Congrats @DojaCat! She wins Top R&B Artist at the #BBMAs. 💚 pic.twitter.com/Kpp6dza7mZ— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
Mejor artista latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Billboard 200 álbum
Adele - ‘’30′′
Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
Drake - ‘’Certified lover boy’'
Morgan Wallen - ‘’Dangerous: the double album’'
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘’SOUR’'
Mejor álbum de R&B
Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
Givēon - ‘’When it’s all said and done… Take time’'
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) - ‘’An evening with Silk Sonic’'
Summer Walker - ‘’Still ver it’'
The Weeknd - ‘’Dawn FM’'
Mejor álbum latino
‘’Cortavenas’' - Eslabón Armado
‘’Jose’' - J Balvin
‘’Sin miedo’' - Kali Uchis
‘’KG0516′′ - Karol G
‘’Vice versa’' - Rauw Alejandro
Top canción Hot 100
Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top canción streaming
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Canción más vendida
BTS - “Butter”
Top canción radial
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
That trophy looks good on you @DUALIPA 🏆🤍 Congrats on already winning Top Radio Song for “LEVITATING” and Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix” with @eltonofficial! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/iiZGnU0zPv— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 15, 2022
Mejor colaboración
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Fallen Embers de Illenium
"Fallen Embers" by @ILLENIUM wins the #BBMAs for Top Dance/Electronic Album! 🕺⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jgN738P30B— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
Top Billboard global 200 canción
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard global
BTS - “Butter”
Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You right”
Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”
WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
Farruko - “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”
Tiësto - “The business”
Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”
Mejor artista rap femenina
Megan Thee Stallion
.@theestallion is taking home the 🏆 for Top Rap Female Artist at the #BBMAs! 🎤💜 pic.twitter.com/4XJSA0zGkw— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
Mejor artista de rock
Glass animals
And the #BBMAs for Top Rock Artist goes to... @GlassAnimals! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Avw9baSKAS— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
Mejor grupo country
Dan y Shay
Congrats @DanAndShay you guys are taking home the #BBMAs for Top Country Duo/Group! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BOPQvssy6P— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022