El grupo masculino de k-pop, ENHYPEN, conformado por Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon y Ni-ki, sorprendió a ENGENE, nombre de su fandom, al anunciar su primer tour mundial titulado ‘MANIFESTO’, el cual comenzará en Seúl, Corea del Sur, el mes de septiembre.
La agrupación ENHYPEN, fue formada gracias al reality show I-Land bajo la compañía Belift Lab, una combinación entre CJ ENM y Hybe Corporation, y debutaron de manera oficial el 30 de noviembre de 2020 con el single ‘Given-Taken’ perteneciente a su primer EP titulado Border: Day One.
ENHYPEN anuncia su primer tour mundial ‘WORLD TOUR MANIFESTO’
Hasta este momento, ENHYPEN ha anunciado 14 shows en total como parte de su primera gira mundial ‘WORLD TOUR MANIFESTO’. Cabe recalcar, que en el póster oficial, se agregó que próximamente, nuevas fechas y ciudades se darán a conocer.
- Septiembre 17 y 18 - Seúl, Corea del Sur
- Octubre 2 - Anaheim, California
- Octubre 6 - Fort Worth, Texas
- Octubre 8 - Houston, Texas
- Octubre 11 - Atlanta, Georgia
- Octubre 13 - Chicago, Illinois
- Octubre 15 - New York City, Nueva York
- Noviembre 1 y 2 - Aichi, Japón
- Noviembre 9 y 10 - Osaka, Japón
- Noviembre 15 y 16 - Kanagawa, Japón
¿ENHYPEN llegará a México con el tour ‘MANIFESTO’?
Tras este anuncio, ENGENEs de todo el mundo, mostraron su felicidad por medio de redes sociales y agregaron que aún mantienen la esperanza de que, en el próximo anuncio, se revelen nuevas fechas en otras partes del mundo, entre ellas, México y Latinoamérica.