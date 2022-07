El personaje de Tenoch Huerta en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ya tiene juguetes oficiales

Take a look at the new Marvel Legends Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wave revealed today.



The wave includes Namor, Nakia, Okoye, Evert Ross, Hatut Zeraze, and Comic Book Black Panther. The build-a-figure for the wave is Attuma.



Preorders live tomorrow at 1pm ET.#BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/kn2Ez6rJ7e