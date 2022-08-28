Entretenimiento

BTS en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022

El grupo masculino de k-pop estuvo nominado en seis categorías en total

BTS consigue seis nominaciones en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022. / Foto: BIGHIT Entertainment / HYBE Labels

Por Andrea Rojas de León

Se llevaron a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2022 desde el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey, conducidos por LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj y Jack Harlow y con actuaciones musicales de Anitta, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Eminem y Snoop Dogg, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, entre otros.

Conoce a los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2022. / Foto: MTV

En la categoría de k-pop, el grupo masculino BTS, conformado por Jungkook, V (Taehyung), Jimin, j-hope, SUGA, Jin y RM obtuvo seis nominaciones en total pero primero se revelaron cuatro categorías que son, Mejor K-POP por Yet To Come, Mejor presentación en el Metaverso, Mejores efectos visuales por My Universe junto a Coldplay y Mejor coreografía con Permission To Dance.

BTS consigue seis nominaciones en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022. / Foto: BIGHIT Entertainment / HYBE Labels

Posteriormente se revelaron dos categorías más, Grupo del año y Canción del verano por Left and Right de Jungkook y Charlie Puth.

Jungkook de BTS y Charlie Puth. BTS consigue seis nominaciones en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022. / Foto: BIGHIT Entertainment / HYBE Labels

Mejor K-POP
Mejor presentación en el Metaverso
Mejores efectos visuales
Mejor coreografía
Grupo del año
Canción del verano por “Left and Right” de Jung Kook y Charlie Puth

¿En cuáles categorías ganó BTS en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022?

