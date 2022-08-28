BTS en los MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Se llevaron a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2022 desde el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey, conducidos por LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj y Jack Harlow y con actuaciones musicales de Anitta, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Eminem y Snoop Dogg, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, entre otros.
En la categoría de k-pop, el grupo masculino BTS, conformado por Jungkook, V (Taehyung), Jimin, j-hope, SUGA, Jin y RM obtuvo seis nominaciones en total pero primero se revelaron cuatro categorías que son, Mejor K-POP por Yet To Come, Mejor presentación en el Metaverso, Mejores efectos visuales por My Universe junto a Coldplay y Mejor coreografía con Permission To Dance.
Posteriormente se revelaron dos categorías más, Grupo del año y Canción del verano por Left and Right de Jungkook y Charlie Puth.
Mejor K-POP
Mejor K-POP
🚀 Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) @BTS_twt
🚀 LOCO @ITZYofficial
🚀 LALISA #LISA
🚀 HOT @pledis_17
🚀 MANIAC @Stray_Kids
🚀 The Feels @JYPETWICE
Mejor presentación en el Metaverso
Mejor presentación en el Metaverso
🚀 #ArianaGrande
🚀 @BLACKPINK
🚀 @BTS_twt
🚀 @charli_xcx
🚀 @justinbieber
🚀 @twentyonepilots
Mejores efectos visuales
Mejores efectos visuales
🚀 Happier Than Ever @billieeilish
🚀 My Universe @coldplay @BTS_twt
🚀 The Heart Part 5 @kendricklamar
🚀 INDUSTRY BABY @lilnasx @jackharlow
🚀 STAY @thekidlaroi @justinbieber
🚀 Sweetest Pie @theestallion @DUALIPA
Mejor coreografía
Mejor coreografía
🚀 Permission To Dance @BTS_twt
🚀 Woman @DojaCat
🚀 Tears In The Club @FKAtwigs @theweeknd
🚀 As It Was @Harry_Styles
🚀 INDUSTRY BABY @lilnasx @jackharlow
🚀 Wild Side @Normani @iamcardib
Grupo del año
Grupo del año
Canción del verano por “Left and Right” de Jung Kook y Charlie Puth
Canción del verano por "Left and Right" de Jung Kook y Charlie Puth
Vote on @MTV's Instagram story starting Thursday, August 25! pic.twitter.com/jSEB4SQtBt