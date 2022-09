¿Qué sucederá con los amados perros de Isabel II?

Queen Elizabeth II Views Commemorative Platinum Jubilee Items WINDSOR, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Queen has since travelled to her Sandringham estate where she traditionally spends the anniversary of her accession to the throne - February 6 - a poignant day as it is the date her father King George VI died in 1952. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)