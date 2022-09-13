En vivo: Premios Emmy 2022, conoce a los ganadores

Los premios Emmy 2022 llegaron en su 74° edición, entre las nominadas estuvieron series de Netflix, y HBO como: Ted Lasso, Succession y The White Lotus. La gala se llevó a cabo Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y fueron presentados por el comediante Kenan Thompson.
La gala inició con un musical haciendo un homenaje a varias series que se han vuelto un clásico como Friends, La ley y el orden o GOT.
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2022 Serie dramática Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets Actor principal en una serie dramática Jason Bateman, Ozark Brian Cox, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Succession Actriz principal en una serie dramática Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Zendaya, Euphoria Actor de reparto en una serie dramática Nicholas Braun, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Park Hae-soo, Squid Game Matthew Macfayden, Succession John Turturro, Severance Christopher Walken, Severance Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática Patricia Arquette, Severance Julia Garner, Ozark Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul J. Actor invitado en una serie dramática Adrien Brody, Succession James Cromwell, Succession Colman Domingo, Euphoria Arian Moayed, Succession Tom Pelphrey, Ozark Alexander Skarsgard, Succession Actriz invitada en una serie dramática Hope Davis, Succession Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show Martha Kelly, Euphoria Sanaa Lathan, Succession Harriet Walter, Succession Lee You-mi, Squid Game Serie de comedia Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso What We Do in the Shadows Actor principal en una serie de comedia Bill Hader, Barry Donald Glover, Atlanta Nicholas Hoult, The Great Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Actriz principal en una serie de comedia Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Elle Fanning, The Great Issa Rae, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia Anthony Carrigan, Barry Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Actor invitado en una serie de comedia Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live James Lance, Ted Lasso Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building Christopher McDonald, Hacks Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia Jane Adams, Hacks Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building Laurie Metcalf, Hacks Kaitlin Olson, Hacks Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso Mejor serie limitada o antológica Dopesick The Dropout Inventing Anna Pam & Tommy The White Lotus Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología Michael Keaton, Dopesick Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología Toni Collette, The Staircase Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story Margaret Qualley, Maid Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick Himesh Patel, Station Eleven Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy