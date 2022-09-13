Entretenimiento

En vivo: Premios Emmy 2022, conoce a los ganadores

Esta noche se lleva a cabo la gala desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos,

Premios Emmy

74th Primetime Emmys Press Preview LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: View of an Emmys statue during the 74th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at the Television Academy on September 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Por Viviana Ortiz

Los premios Emmy 2022 llegaron en su 74° edición, entre las nominadas estuvieron series de Netflix, y HBO como: Ted Lasso, Succession y The White Lotus. La gala se llevó a cabo Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y fueron presentados por el comediante Kenan Thompson.

¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los Emmy 2022? ¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Los premios Emmy 2022 llegan en su 74° edición este lunes 12 de septiembre. @united

También te puede interesar:

Así fue la alfombra roja de los Premios Emmy 2022

La gala inició con un musical haciendo un homenaje a varias series que se han vuelto un clásico como Friends, La ley y el orden o GOT.

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2022

Serie dramática

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Actor invitado en una serie dramática

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Actor invitado en una serie dramática

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Adrien Brody, Succession

Actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos