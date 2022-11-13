Lista de ganadores de los MTV EMAs 2022

Se llevó a cabo una de las noches más importantes dentro de la música, los MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) desde el PSD Bank Dome en Düsseldorf, Alemania. Esta entrega de premios fue conducida por la cantautora Rita Ora y el actor, productor y comediante Taika Waititi.
La premiación musical contó con la participación de Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, GAYLE y Muse quienes amenizaron la ceremonia con sus mejores éxitos y pusieron a bailar a todo el recinto.
Mejor acto británico - Harry Styles
And the 2022 #MTVEMA Best UK Act goes to @Harry_Styles! pic.twitter.com/nJRciFrOly— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto estadounidense - Billie Eilish
Congrats to @billieeilish, the 2022 #MTVEMA Best US Act! pic.twitter.com/rTkTWnKqh6— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto del Caribe - Daddy Yankee
The #MTVEMA Best Caribbean Act of 2022 is @daddy_yankee! pic.twitter.com/CUzIMQbZ3E— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto de Nueva Zelanda - Lorde
The 2022 #MTVEMA Best New Zealand Act goes to @lorde! pic.twitter.com/OKXMxSa4IK— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto asiático - TOMOROW X TOGETHER
Congrats to Korea's @TXT_bighit, the 2022 #MTVEMA Best Asia Act! pic.twitter.com/5NlGFjhndj— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Norte) - Kenia Os
The 2022 #MTVEMA Best Latin America North Act goes to @keniaos! pic.twitter.com/qhAVjQGxyO— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Centro) - Danny Ocean
Congrats to the #MTVEMA Best Latin America Central Act, @Dannocean! pic.twitter.com/6IwwWkLArL— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Sur) - TINI
And the #MTVEMA Best Latin America South Act goes to... @TiniStoessel! pic.twitter.com/SfWduAV7J2— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor acto de España - Bad Gyal
The 2022 #MTVEMA Best Spain Act goes to @bad_gyal_pussy! pic.twitter.com/WNPpMYYPvy— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejor presentación en el Metaverso - BLACKPINK
Best Metaverse Performance goes to @ygofficialblink!!🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/BHOWcckulg— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Mejores fans - ARMY (BTS)
The #MTVEMA for Biggest Fans goes to @bts_bighit!🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/5y3G5Jm8Nl— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022