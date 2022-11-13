Entretenimiento

Lista de ganadores de los MTV EMAs 2022

La entrega de premios fue conducida por Rita Ora y Taika Waititi

.

Conoce a los ganadores de los MTV EMAs 2022. / Foto: Getty Images (John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

Por Andrea Rojas de León

Se llevó a cabo una de las noches más importantes dentro de la música, los MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) desde el PSD Bank Dome en Düsseldorf, Alemania. Esta entrega de premios fue conducida por la cantautora Rita Ora y el actor, productor y comediante Taika Waititi.

.

Conoce a los ganadores de los MTV EMAs 2022. / Foto: MTV

La premiación musical contó con la participación de Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, GAYLE y Muse quienes amenizaron la ceremonia con sus mejores éxitos y pusieron a bailar a todo el recinto.

.

Conoce a los ganadores de los MTV EMAs 2022. / Foto: MTV

Mejor acto británico - Harry Styles

Mejor acto estadounidense - Billie Eilish

Mejor acto del Caribe - Daddy Yankee

Mejor acto de Nueva Zelanda - Lorde

Mejor acto asiático - TOMOROW X TOGETHER

Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Norte) - Kenia Os

Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Centro) - Danny Ocean

Mejor acto de Latinoamérica (Sur) - TINI

Mejor acto de España - Bad Gyal

Mejor presentación en el Metaverso - BLACKPINK

Mejores fans - ARMY (BTS)

Lo más visto en Publimetro TV:

BTS muestra detalles de su MTV Unplugged BTS muestra detalles de su MTV Unplugged

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos