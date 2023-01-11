Conoce la lista de nominados a los premios SAG Awards 2023

La Awards Season de este año comenzó con la premiación de los Golden Globes el día de ayer, por lo cual el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos presentó la lista oficial de los nominados para los SAG Awards 2023.
La edición número 29 de estos premios se llevarán a cabo el próximo 26 de febrero, por lo cual los nominados y nominadas se darán cita en el famoso Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.
Nominados a los SAG Awards 2023
Las diferentes categorías incluyen tanto a las producciones de cine, como de la televisión, es por ello que aquí te presentamos la lista oficial de los nominados en las distintas categorías de estos galardones.
Nominados de televisión en los SAG Awards
Mejor elenco en serie de drama
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de serie de drama
Jonathan Banks: “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman: “Ozark”
Jeff Bridges: “The Old Man”
Bob Odenkirk: “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott: “Severance”
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
Jennifer Coolidge: “The White Lotus”
Elizabeth Debicki: “The Crown”
Julia Garner: “Ozark”
Laura Linney: “Ozark”
Zendaya: “Euphoria”
Mejor elenco en serie de comedia
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de en serie de drama
Anthony Carrigan: “Barry”
Bill Hader: “Barry”
Steve Martin: “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short: “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White: “The Bear”
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Christina Applegate: “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson: “Abbott Elementary”
Jenna Ortega: “Wednesday”
Jean Smart: “Hacks”
Mejor actor en miniserie
Steve Carell: “The Patient”
Taron Edgerton: “Blackbird”
Sam Elliott: “1883″
Paul Walter Houser: “Blackbird”
Evan Peters: “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Mejor actriz en miniserie
Emily Blunt: “The English”
Jessica Chastain: “George & Tammy”
Julia Garner: “Inventing Anna”
Niecy Nash-Betts: “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”
Mejor elenco en serie de acción
“Andor”
“The Boys”
“House of the Dragon”
“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
“Stranger Things”
Nominados de cine en los SAG Awards
Mejor elenco en película
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Women Talking”
Mejor actor principal en película
Austin Butler: “Elvis”
Colin Farrell: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser: “The Whale”
Bill Nighy: “Living”
Adam Sandler: “Hustle”
Mejor actriz principal en película
Cate Blanchett: “TÁR”
Viola Davis: “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas: “Blonde”
Danielle Deadwyler: “Till”
Michelle Yeoh: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor actor de reparto en película
Paul Dano: “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Eddie Redmayne: “The Good Nurse”
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
Angela Bassett: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau: “The Whale”
Kerry Condon: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie-Lee Curtis: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor elenco en película de acción
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“The Woman King”
