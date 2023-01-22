Fue el pasado jueves 19 de enero cuando por medio de un video transmitido en los lugares más emblemáticos del mundo, la agrupación RBD confirmó su regreso a los escenarios con la gira ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, la cual llegará hasta la CDMX el próximo mes de diciembre.
Sin embargo, en este reencuentro solo estarán los integrantes Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann y Christian Chávez, dejando fuera a Alfonso Herrera quien se rehusó a formar parte de esta gira mundial.
No voy a estar porque estaré trabajando, es un proyecto muy importante, sigue siendo muy importante, lo único que puedo decir es que va a ser un proyecto muy exitoso y yo les deseo todo el éxito del mundo, yo estoy muy agradecido y nunca me voy a arrepentir de haber estado en RBD”, expresó el exrebelde en un encuentro con la prensa.
Christian Chávez le manda mensaje a Poncho Herrera tras reencuentro de RBD
El anuncio de la gira también fue proyectado en el WTC de la Ciudad de México y Christian Chávez junto a Christopher von Uckermann acudieron a verlo desde una terraza ubicada justo enfrente, tras permanecer varios minutos ahí, abandonaron el lugar y distintos medios que se encontraban esperándolos no perdieron la oportunidad de cuestionarlos acerca de por qué Poncho Herrera no estaría en este reencuentro.
@fuleteotheshow
algunos de los integrantes viendo el anuncio del tour mundial #rbd #rbdworldtour #rebelde #fyp #viral #cdmx♬ sonido original - Fuleteo The Show
“Gracias por el cariño y por tanto amor, no lo esperábamos, es algo hermoso, pasó mucho tiempo y no nos imaginábamos esto de la gente, habrá mucha música, baile y un gran show, escucharán todos los éxitos, ya casi empezamos con los ensayos. A Poncho lo amamos, es nuestro hermano y respetamos su decisión y lo apoyamos, es un gran actor, nosotros somos hermanos y nos amamos, no tuvo nada que ver con el dinero” comentó Christian Chávez.
@italiaherreraparaelmundo
