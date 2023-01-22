Fue el pasado jueves 19 de enero cuando por medio de un video transmitido en los lugares más emblemáticos del mundo, la agrupación RBD confirmó su regreso a los escenarios con la gira ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, la cual llegará hasta la CDMX el próximo mes de diciembre.

Conoce las fechas para la gira 'Soy Rebelde Tour'. / Foto: Ocesa (Cortesía)

Sin embargo, en este reencuentro solo estarán los integrantes Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann y Christian Chávez, dejando fuera a Alfonso Herrera quien se rehusó a formar parte de esta gira mundial.

Christian Chávez le manda mensaje a Poncho Herrera tras reencuentro de RBD. / Foto: Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

No voy a estar porque estaré trabajando, es un proyecto muy importante, sigue siendo muy importante, lo único que puedo decir es que va a ser un proyecto muy exitoso y yo les deseo todo el éxito del mundo, yo estoy muy agradecido y nunca me voy a arrepentir de haber estado en RBD”, expresó el exrebelde en un encuentro con la prensa.

Christian Chávez le manda mensaje a Poncho Herrera tras reencuentro de RBD

El anuncio de la gira también fue proyectado en el WTC de la Ciudad de México y Christian Chávez junto a Christopher von Uckermann acudieron a verlo desde una terraza ubicada justo enfrente, tras permanecer varios minutos ahí, abandonaron el lugar y distintos medios que se encontraban esperándolos no perdieron la oportunidad de cuestionarlos acerca de por qué Poncho Herrera no estaría en este reencuentro.

“Gracias por el cariño y por tanto amor, no lo esperábamos, es algo hermoso, pasó mucho tiempo y no nos imaginábamos esto de la gente, habrá mucha música, baile y un gran show, escucharán todos los éxitos, ya casi empezamos con los ensayos. A Poncho lo amamos, es nuestro hermano y respetamos su decisión y lo apoyamos, es un gran actor, nosotros somos hermanos y nos amamos, no tuvo nada que ver con el dinero” comentó Christian Chávez.

Lo más visto en Publimetro TV: