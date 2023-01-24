En vivo: Conoce a los nominados de los Premios Óscar 2023

La mañana de este 24 de enero, mediante una transmisión global conducida por Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams, se anunciarán a los nominados a la entrega número 95 de los Premios Óscar 2023, ceremonia que premia lo mejor del cine desde el primero de enero de 2022 hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2022.
Cabe señalar que la edición de este año contará con 23 categorías en total y la ceremonia será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel y se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo desde el Dolby Theatre ubicado en Los Angeles.
Premios Óscar 2023: Conoce a todos los nominados
Estos son algunos de los prenominados
Mejor Largometraje Documental
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Bad Axe”
- “Children of the Mist”
- “Descendant”
- “Fire of Love”
- “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
- “Hidden Letters”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “The Janes”
- “Last Flight Home”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Navalny”
- “Retrograde”
- “The Territory”
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”
- “Anastasia”
- “Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”
- “As Far as They Can Run”
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “The Flagmakers”
- “Happiness Is £4 Million”
- “Haulout”
- “Holding Moses”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Nuisance Bear”
- “Shut Up and Paint”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
- “38 at the Garden”
Mejor Largometraje Internacional
- Argentina, “Argentina, 1985″
- Austria, “Corsage”
- Bélgica, “Close”
- Camboya, “Return to Seoul”
- Dinamarca, “Holy Spider”
- Francia, “Saint Omer”
- Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- India, “Last Film Show”
- Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”
- México, “Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”
- Marruecos, “The Blue Caftan”
- Pakistán, “Joyland”
- Polonia, “EO”
- Corea del Sur, “Decision to Leave”
- Suecia, “Cairo Conspiracy”
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Amsterdam”
- “Babylon”
- “Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
- “Blonde”
- “Crímenes del Futuro”
- “Elvis”
- “Emancipación”
- “The Whale”
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Devotion”
- “No te preocupes, querida”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”
- “¡Nop!”
- “She Said”
- “The Woman King”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Time” de “Amsterdam”
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
- “This Is A Life” de “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”
- “Ciao Papa” de “Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”
- “Til You’re Home” de “A Man Called Otto”
- “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”
- “My Mind & Me” de “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
- “Good Afternoon” de “Spirited”
- “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Stand Up” de “Till”
- “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Dust & Ash” de “The Voice of Dust and Ash”
- “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- “New Body Rhumba” de “White Noise”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “Black Slide”
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Debutante”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “The Garbage Man”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “It’s Nice in Here”
- “More than I Want to Remember”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “New Moon”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
- “Passenger”
- “Save Ralph”
- “Sierra”
- “Steakhouse”
Mejor Cortometraje
- “All in Favor”
- “Almost Home”
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “The Lone Wolf”
- “Nakam”
- “Night Ride”
- “Plastic Killer”
- “The Red Suitcase”
- “The Right Words”
- “Sideral”
- “The Treatment”
- “Tula”
- “Warsha”
Mejor Sonido
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
- “Babylon”
- “Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
- “Elvis”
- “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”
- “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Efectos Visuales
- “Sin novedad en el frente”
- “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
- “Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
- “Doctor Strange en el Multiverso de la Locura”
- “Animales fantásticos: Los secretos de Dumbledore”
- “Mundo Jurásico: Dominio”
- “¡Nop!”
- “Trece vidas”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”