En vivo: Conoce a los nominados de los Premios Óscar 2023

La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo desde el Dolby Theatre ubicado en Los Ángeles

.

Premios Óscar 2023: Conoce a todos los nominados. / Foto: Getty Images (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Por Andrea Rojas de León

La mañana de este 24 de enero, mediante una transmisión global conducida por Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams, se anunciarán a los nominados a la entrega número 95 de los Premios Óscar 2023, ceremonia que premia lo mejor del cine desde el primero de enero de 2022 hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2022.

.

Cabe señalar que la edición de este año contará con 23 categorías en total y la ceremonia será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel y se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo desde el Dolby Theatre ubicado en Los Angeles.

Premios Óscar 2023: Conoce a todos los nominados

Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:

Estos son algunos de los prenominados

Mejor Largometraje Documental

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Bad Axe”
  • “Children of the Mist”
  • “Descendant”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
  • “Hidden Letters”
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • “The Janes”
  • “Last Flight Home”
  • “Moonage Daydream”
  • “Navalny”
  • “Retrograde”
  • “The Territory”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”
  • “Anastasia”
  • “Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”
  • “As Far as They Can Run”
  • “The Elephant Whisperers”
  • “The Flagmakers”
  • “Happiness Is £4 Million”
  • “Haulout”
  • “Holding Moses”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?”
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
  • “Nuisance Bear”
  • “Shut Up and Paint”
  • “Stranger at the Gate”
  • “38 at the Garden”

Mejor Largometraje Internacional

  • Argentina, “Argentina, 1985″
  • Austria, “Corsage”
  • Bélgica, “Close”
  • Camboya, “Return to Seoul”
  • Dinamarca, “Holy Spider”
  • Francia, “Saint Omer”
  • Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • India, “Last Film Show”
  • Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”
  • México, “Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”
  • Marruecos, “The Blue Caftan”
  • Pakistán, “Joyland”
  • Polonia, “EO”
  • Corea del Sur, “Decision to Leave”
  • Suecia, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Amsterdam”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
  • “Blonde”
  • “Crímenes del Futuro”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Emancipación”
  • “The Whale”

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Devotion”
  • “No te preocupes, querida”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”
  • “¡Nop!”
  • “She Said”
  • “The Woman King”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Time” de “Amsterdam”
  • “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
  • “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
  • “This Is A Life” de “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”
  • “Ciao Papa” de “Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”
  • “Til You’re Home” de “A Man Called Otto”
  • “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”
  • “My Mind & Me” de “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
  • “Good Afternoon” de “Spirited”
  • “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
  • “Stand Up” de “Till”
  • “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Dust & Ash” de “The Voice of Dust and Ash”
  • “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”
  • “New Body Rhumba” de “White Noise”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • “Black Slide”
  • “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
  • “The Debutante”
  • “The Flying Sailor”
  • “The Garbage Man”
  • “Ice Merchants”
  • “It’s Nice in Here”
  • “More than I Want to Remember”
  • “My Year of Dicks”
  • “New Moon”
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
  • “Passenger”
  • “Save Ralph”
  • “Sierra”
  • “Steakhouse”

Mejor Cortometraje

  • “All in Favor”
  • “Almost Home”
  • “An Irish Goodbye”
  • “Ivalu”
  • “Le Pupille”
  • “The Lone Wolf”
  • “Nakam”
  • “Night Ride”
  • “Plastic Killer”
  • “The Red Suitcase”
  • “The Right Words”
  • “Sideral”
  • “The Treatment”
  • “Tula”
  • “Warsha”

Mejor Sonido

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”
  • “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro”
  • “Moonage Daydream”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Efectos Visuales

  • “Sin novedad en el frente”
  • “Avatar: El Camino del Agua”
  • “Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre”
  • “Doctor Strange en el Multiverso de la Locura”
  • “Animales fantásticos: Los secretos de Dumbledore”
  • “Mundo Jurásico: Dominio”
  • “¡Nop!”
  • “Trece vidas”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
