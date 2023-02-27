Entretenimiento

SAG Awards 2023, conoce la lista de ganadores

El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos celebró a su industria

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Por Viviana Ortiz

El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos,celebró hoy los Premios SAG 2023 a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Stauettes are displayed at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California, on January 9, 2014 where media descended upon to document the making of the solid bronze statuette known as 'Actor', presented to winners at the 20th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards which takes place on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles. The statuette has a green-black patina finish and stands on a base of polised black granite, standing 16 inches tall and weighing 12 pounds. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 461544909 (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

La ceremonia se realizó en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles

Ganadores SAG Awards 2023

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADOR

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor elenco en serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary” - GANADOR

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor de en serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” - GANADOR

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - GANADORA

Mejor actor en miniserie

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883″ - GANADOR

Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Mejor actriz en miniserie

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” - GANADORA

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor elenco en película

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Mejor actor principal en película

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Mejor actriz principal en película

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor elenco en película de acción

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Mejor elenco en serie de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de serie de drama

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor elenco en serie de acción

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

