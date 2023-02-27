SAG Awards 2023, conoce la lista de ganadores

El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos,celebró hoy los Premios SAG 2023 a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
La ceremonia se realizó en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles
Ganadores SAG Awards 2023
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor de reparto en película
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADOR
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADORA
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor elenco en serie de comedia
“Abbott Elementary” - GANADOR
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de en serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” - GANADOR
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” - GANADORA
Mejor actor en miniserie
Steve Carell, “The Patient”
Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”
Sam Elliott, “1883″ - GANADOR
Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”
Evan Peters, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Mejor actriz en miniserie
Emily Blunt, “The English”
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” - GANADORA
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor elenco en película
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Women Talking”
Mejor actor principal en película
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Mejor actriz principal en película
Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor elenco en película de acción
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“The Woman King”
Mejor elenco en serie de drama
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de serie de drama
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor elenco en serie de acción
“Andor”
“The Boys”
“House of the Dragon”
“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
“Stranger Things”