SAG Awards 2023, conoce la lista de ganadores

Stauettes are displayed at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California, on January 9, 2014 where media descended upon to document the making of the solid bronze statuette known as 'Actor', presented to winners at the 20th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards which takes place on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles. The statuette has a green-black patina finish and stands on a base of polised black granite, standing 16 inches tall and weighing 12 pounds. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 461544909 (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)