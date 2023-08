Britney Spears no tiene planes de reconciliarse con su padre pese a los rumores de enfermedad

Andy Vermaut shares:Britney Spears Actually NOT Interested In Reconciling With Dad Jamie -- But Mom Lynne Is A Different Story!: Britney Spears has no plans to bring her… Thank you. #LifeIsKnowing #AndyVermautLovesPerezHilTonTalks #NewlyCuriousBeingIsNice https://t.co/n4xskpZ25F pic.twitter.com/S0TuyS5fal