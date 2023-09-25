Entretenimiento

Todo lo que debes de saber del concierto de The Weeknd en México

El cantante ofrecerá una serie de conciertos como parte de la gira ‘After Hours til Dawn Tour’

Todo lo que debes de saber del concierto de The Weeknd en México. / Foto: Getty Images (RICH FURY/Getty Images for dcp)

Por Andrea Rojas de León

Tras varios meses de espera, el cantante, compositor y actor canadiense Abel Makkonen Tesfaye mejor conocido como The Weeknd está a un par de horas de llegar a tierras mexicanas donde ofrecerá una serie de conciertos como parte de la gira ‘After Hours til Dawn Tour’.

Fue el pasado 22 y 23 de octubre de 2018 cuando The Weeknd visitó por primera vez la Ciudad de México y se presentó en el Palacio de los Deportes, sin embargo, sus fans tuvieron que esperar 5 años por su regreso.

The Weeknd. / Foto: Getty Images (Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Fechas para The Weeknd en México

  • 25 de septiembre - Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)
  • 26 de septiembre - Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)
  • 29 de septiembre - Ciudad de México (Foro Sol)
  • 30 de septiembre - Ciudad de México (Foro Sol)

The Weeknd en México: Conoce el setlist oficial para su concierto

  • Dawn FM
  • Take My Breath
  • Sacrifice
  • How Do I Make You Love Me?
  • Can’t Feel My Face
  • Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)
  • Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
  • The Hills
  • Often
  • Crew Love (Drake cover)
  • Kiss Land
  • Starboy
  • House of Balloons
  • Heartless
  • Low Life (Future cover)
  • Reminder
  • Party Monster
  • Faith
  • After Hours
  • Out of Time
  • I Feel It Coming
  • Die for You
  • Is There Someone Else?
  • I Was Never There
  • Wicked Games
  • Call Out My Name
  • The Morning
  • Save Your Tears
  • Less Than Zero
  • Blinding Lights
  • Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover)
  • In Your Eyes
  • Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)
