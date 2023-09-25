Todo lo que debes de saber del concierto de The Weeknd en México

Tras varios meses de espera, el cantante, compositor y actor canadiense Abel Makkonen Tesfaye mejor conocido como The Weeknd está a un par de horas de llegar a tierras mexicanas donde ofrecerá una serie de conciertos como parte de la gira ‘After Hours til Dawn Tour’.
Fue el pasado 22 y 23 de octubre de 2018 cuando The Weeknd visitó por primera vez la Ciudad de México y se presentó en el Palacio de los Deportes, sin embargo, sus fans tuvieron que esperar 5 años por su regreso.
Fechas para The Weeknd en México
- 25 de septiembre - Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)
- 26 de septiembre - Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)
- 29 de septiembre - Ciudad de México (Foro Sol)
- 30 de septiembre - Ciudad de México (Foro Sol)
¡ES TIEMPO DE CAMINAR HACIA LA LUZ!✨ ¡The Weeknd presenta 'The After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour', presentado por @Binance en el Foro Sol, Ciudad de México! #PreventaCitibanamex: 7 diciembre 2:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/zPSYgw8PMD— Ocesa Total (@ocesa_total) November 28, 2022
The Weeknd en México: Conoce el setlist oficial para su concierto
- Dawn FM
- Take My Breath
- Sacrifice
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Can’t Feel My Face
- Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)
- Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
- The Hills
- Often
- Crew Love (Drake cover)
- Kiss Land
- Starboy
- House of Balloons
- Heartless
- Low Life (Future cover)
- Reminder
- Party Monster
- Faith
- After Hours
- Out of Time
- I Feel It Coming
- Die for You
- Is There Someone Else?
- I Was Never There
- Wicked Games
- Call Out My Name
- The Morning
- Save Your Tears
- Less Than Zero
- Blinding Lights
- Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover)
- In Your Eyes
- Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)